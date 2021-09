Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love continues to see his stock plummet entering the 2021-22 campaign. After the veteran recently indicated he wasn't interested in receiving a buyout, current rumblings now suggest that he may be relegated to around six minutes per game this season. That projection seems plausible, primarily with the team focused on the development of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Lauri Markkanen. Nonetheless, a lot of things can still transpire before the start of the new year, so fantasy managers should continue to monitor the situation moving ahead. One thing is for sure, Love's fantasy ceiling will remain lower than ever as long as he stays with his current club.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO