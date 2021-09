DETROIT — Jim Harbaugh heard the noise. No, not that kind of noise, though he heard that, too, and promises that there are “lots of ways to travel” and that some choose the ground, and some choose the air, and that Gen. Patton did his thing on the ground and Neil Armstrong did his thing through the air and that just because his Wolverines have mostly run the first two games doesn’t mean his team won’t pass, too.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO