Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL SALT LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS COUNTIES At 731 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bountiful to near Draper, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Bountiful, Taylorsville, Draper, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, North Salt Lake, Millcreek, Granite, Cottonwood West, Mount Olympus, Little Cottonwood Creek Valley, East Millcreek, Canyon Rim and Emigration Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 295 and 313. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 118 and 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH