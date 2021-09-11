Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, southern Meagher, northern Madison, Jefferson and northern Gallatin Counties through 815 PM MDT At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Anaconda to 11 miles west of Livingston. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, and may reduce visibility in blowing dust and smoke. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Helena, Townsend, Boulder, White Sulphur Springs, Belgrade, East Helena, Three Forks, Manhattan, Whitehall, Pony, Montana City, Basin, Silver Star, Toston, Harrison, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin and Spring Meadow Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 135 and 203. Interstate 90 between mile markers 235 and 321. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 47, between mile markers 73 and 77, and between mile markers 29 and 109. Highway 191 between mile markers 80 and 87. Highway 287 between mile markers 71 and 97. Highway 89 between mile markers 38 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH