Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WEBER...NORTHERN SALT LAKE...NORTHEASTERN DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES At 732 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Weber, or near Hill Air Force Base, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, South Ogden, Centerville, Woods Cross, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper, South Weber, West Bountiful and Uintah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 317 and 343. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH