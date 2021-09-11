STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington Football Team should be better, but will it be good enough?
Anyone who has watched the Washington Football Team for any length of time knows its metrics don’t always match those of the general public. Who can forget former team president Bruce Allen’s infamous 2015 claim that “We’re winning off the field”? And Daniel Snyder routinely seems more interested in dominating free agency and squeezing every possible penny from a long-suffering fan base (one that once included himself) than in division titles.fredericksburg.com
