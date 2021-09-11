CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

PHOTOS: First Look at the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party in Disneyland!

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney loves to celebrate Halloween early, so we’ve been enjoying lots of fall festivities in Disney World since early August! Now, Disneyland is joining in on the fun with Oogie Boogie Bash! We were at the event recently to see all of the themed treats, frightening villains, and more. But, if you visit Oogie Boogie Bash, you can also buy a ticket for a very special dessert party. We got the chance to check out this dessert party recently and now we’re sharing ALL the details with you!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Oogie Boogie Bash Will Have Exclusive ‘Hocus Pocus’ Photo Spot

Halloween Time has finally come to Disneyland Resort and the villains have taken over the Parks. One villain will even celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year with his very own party. Oogie Boogie Bash will begin on September 9 and run on select days through October 31 and will immerse Guests in all things Disney Halloween can offer.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Alcoholic Drinks#Disney World#The Dessert Party#This Dessert Party#Disney Food Blog#Disneyfoodblog#Dfb
Inside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Disney World Without a Park Ticket!

The arrival of fall means a lot of things, like changing leaves and cooler temperatures as well as the start of Halloween Time and after-hours events in Disney World like Disney After Hours Boo Bash. If you’re a fan of German-inspired cuisine, the arrival of fall also means that it’s...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Would You Give Up Bathrooms to Stay At Winnie the Pooh’s House?

We’re still hung up on the idea of staying in a Disney-themed house. And now we’ve found one that’s perfect for fans of Winnie the Pooh! Don’t worry, there are no Heffalumps or Woozles at this quaint house. There’s a Winnie the Pooh-themed treehouse that’s available on Airbnb!. This treehouse...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneyfoodblog.com

The PRICES for Disney World’s Steakhouse 71 Might Surprise You!

Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy a 50th Anniversary meal in Walt Disney World?. Great news! A brand-new restaurant is opening on October 1st at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — Steakhouse 71. The new spot offers a fresh look to the location formerly home to The Wave, and the menu is filled with what are sure to be some delicious options. And now, we’ve got the restaurant’s pricing!
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Tarzan’s Treehouse Closed Unexpectedly at Disneyland

Though Tarzan’s Treehouse is not scheduled for a refurbishment, it is now behind construction walls and scrim at Disneyland park. The Disneyland website lists the attraction as operating, but it is closed. This is not the first time the attraction has abruptly closed, as the bridge was broken by a...
TRAVEL
PopSugar

Oogie Boogie on Down to Target For This Nightmare Before Christmas Candy Dish

Shh . . . don't tell the Pumpkin King, but there's an Oogie Boogie Candy Dish ($40) haunting Target! If you're a fan of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (or enjoy creepy-looking trinkets), this sweets dish is for you. Fill it with candy (not bugs, please) and let visitors pick out their favorite treats as they venture from home to home. The wide-mouthed opening makes it easy to grab and go, and we're sure its creepy appearance will spark up a conversation or two with guests! Available at Target, you can find this Disney product on its website or in store, but hurry! We have a feeling it won't be available for long.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: More New Halloween Merchandise Arrives in Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While there was already an extra-large treat bag full of Halloween merchandise available for guests to check out, we discovered a few more new goodies for you to see at the Emporium. Angry Mickey Windbreaker – $59.99.
WEATHER
disneyfoodblog.com

Two Words: LOADED FRIES. They’re the Snack Stars at Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash!

It’s time to Oogie Boogie because we visited the first night of Disneyland’s after-hours Halloween event!. So far, we’ve had a blast snacking on a red velvet bundt cake, watching live entertainment, and more! But, we can’t resist fueling our spooky season with themed treats, and we’re heading over to Cars Land for our next snack!
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: HalloweenTime Has Kicked Off in Disneyland!

Halloween might still be almost two months away, but the spooky season is practically upon us. We’ve already caught sight of some fiendish festivities in Disney World and now Halloween has OFFICIALLY arrived in Disneyland! Let’s take a look around!. Disneyland Decorations. Disneyland Park is DECKED OUT with Halloween decor....
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Look at Agatha, Cruella, and Sid Appearing at Disney California Adventure During Cast Member Previews of Oogie Boogie Bash

Before the general public is invited to the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure starting tomorrow, Cast Members got to preview the Halloween party and have given us our first look at the three villains joining this year’s celebration for the first time. Agatha from “WandaVision” is appearing (at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: NEW Cookie Shot Glass, Oogie Boogie Trick & Treat Cupcakes, and More Halloween Treats Arrive at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

A whole host of Halloween treats have arrived for the spookiest season at the Holiday Cart inside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Jack Skellington and the two cookies below are standard Disney shortbread cookies with chocolate coatings. Very cute, very Instagram-able, but it’s the same standard cookie you can get any time. The spooky designs are cute, but if you’re looking for something unique, skip these.
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTO: First Look at the Creations Shop Sign in EPCOT

As we gear up for Disney World’s 50th anniversary — which starts in less than a month 🤩 — we’re starting to see all kinds of exciting changes and updates at Disney World. Cinderella Castle is looking spiffier than ever, we’ve seen some sneak peeks of some of the new...
ECONOMY
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Villains Wishables Make Their Arrival at the Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After making their menacing debut at Walt Disney World, the new line of Villains Wishables have now decided to invade the Disneyland Resort. Headless...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy