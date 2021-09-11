PHOTOS: First Look at the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party in Disneyland!
Disney loves to celebrate Halloween early, so we’ve been enjoying lots of fall festivities in Disney World since early August! Now, Disneyland is joining in on the fun with Oogie Boogie Bash! We were at the event recently to see all of the themed treats, frightening villains, and more. But, if you visit Oogie Boogie Bash, you can also buy a ticket for a very special dessert party. We got the chance to check out this dessert party recently and now we’re sharing ALL the details with you!www.disneyfoodblog.com
