PHOTOS: Opening Night Crowds at Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash

Shh . . . don't tell the Pumpkin King, but there's an Oogie Boogie Candy Dish ($40) haunting Target! If you're a fan of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (or enjoy creepy-looking trinkets), this sweets dish is for you. Fill it with candy (not bugs, please) and let visitors pick out their favorite treats as they venture from home to home. The wide-mouthed opening makes it easy to grab and go, and we're sure its creepy appearance will spark up a conversation or two with guests! Available at Target, you can find this Disney product on its website or in store, but hurry! We have a feeling it won't be available for long.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO