PHOTOS: Opening Night Crowds at Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is now in full swing in Disneyland as the first Oogie Boogie Bash has arrived!. The separately ticketed event is held in Disney California Adventure Park on select nights from now until Halloween night. If you attend the party, you’ll see a spooky parade, characters in their Halloween costumes, get to go trick-or-treating, and you can try some exclusive, themed snacks! We visited last night for the first event of the season, and we’re sharing all the details on crowd levels and wait times.

