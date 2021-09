Can you tie your shoes faster than me? #fyp #brooks #runnerthings. TikToker @veronicatastic is schooling us on something we probably all learned in kindergarten – tying our sneakers – but her method is so much faster! After you figure this out (don't worry, it may take a few tries to master it), you'll realize how much precious time you wasted sitting on the floor, wrestling with your shoelaces. Runners, this is especially key so no time is wasted getting out the door for your run, or if you need to stop midrun when your laces get loose. Check out the TikTok video below for an explainer. You'll never tie your shoelaces the same again!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO