Will I owe inheritance tax on assets in a trust?

By Karin Price Mueller
 7 days ago
Q. My mothers assets are all in a revocable trust with her children as beneficiaries of the trust. Are we still Class A beneficiaries or is the trust the beneficiary, thereby creating a higher rate of tax?. — Concerned. We’ve got good news for you. First, you’re correct that a...

Comments / 8

Heydipshit!
7d ago

Yes you are going to get taxed because the government can't survive without taxes to pay the people that don't work and themselves.

Reply
7
Dane Daniels
6d ago

Unless the trust value s in excess of 11mil, no you won’t. If Biden’s tax plan passes, you’ll get killed.

Reply
3
