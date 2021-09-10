If possible, this is how the Braves should handle the Marcell Ozuna situation

A couple of weeks ago, Clint Manry went through how the Braves 2022 rotation could be one of the best in franchise history. That’s pretty significant considering all the historic rotations the Braves have put together over the years, but it certainly could be the case. If Mike Soroka can finally get back to 100%, this team will be filled with top of the rotation talent, and more could be on the way in the form of top prospects like Kyle Muller and Tucker Davidson. The years of acquiring young pitching in the draft and through trades are finally beginning to pay substantial dividends, but next year’s potential offense doesn’t look too shabby either.

