CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Twitter Celebrates Ex-WWE Star Al Snow After He Saves Child From Riptide

By Andre J. Ellington
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"God bless you @TheRealAlSnow and God bless that boy! What an amazing story," Ring of Honor wrestling superstar Angelina Love said.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon To Fire ‘Long Time’ WWE Stars

With WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly taking over the operations of NXT as the brand would be restructured, he is likely to make some talent cuts. Dave Meltzer recently spoke about the upcoming NXT releases on Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said:. “I’ve heard names on the chopping block. A lot...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Snow
Person
Angelina Love
Popculture

Hulk Hogan Devastated by Death of 'Loyal Friend' and Dog Duke

Hulk Hogan is mourning the loss of his "loyal friend." On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame went to Twitter to announce that his dog Duke died. Hogan showed two photos of Duke and said that he's "so sad" about the loss. Hogan added, "I love you, Duke," at the end of the Tweet.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riptide#Ohio Valley Wrestling#Combat
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Shawn Michaels Accused Of Date Rape

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels could be in trouble after a story resurfaced from his days as the part of The Rockers alongside Marty Jannetty. Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring recently aired a controversial episode which ‘The Plane Ride From Hell’ and it has made some headlines, revolving around the actions of Ric Flair. Ric Flair Allegedly ‘Molested’ WWE Star’s Girlfriend.
WWE
Amomama

Mom Gets Angry Letter from Her Seven-Year-Old Daughter for Interrupting Her TV Time

No one likes to be disturbed when watching their favorite TV show, which was the reason a little girl gave her mom a piece of her mind after she was asked to turn the TV off. Kids love to have fun all the time, and sometimes, they could permit a little distraction here and there, but not when their favorite TV show is on. The story of a little girl's response to her "disturbing mom" has set social media users rolling with laughter.
KIDS
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations

Ric Flair’s ad campaign with Car Shield has been paused following allegations made on last night’s Dark Side of the Ring. PWInsider has obtained a statement from ad agency Intermedia, confirming that the campaign has been paused. The “Plane Ride From Hell” episode that aired last night (see our full...
WWE
Shine My Crown

Twitter Reacts to Nelly Crossing 'Verzuz' Stage Just to Get a Hug From Ex-Bae, Ashanti

Tuesday night was the hotly anticipated Verzuz battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe. However, it was r&b songstress Ashanti who stole the show last night -- and not just for her amazing cameo on the Verzuz stage. Ashanti leant her vocals to both Ja Rule's "Mesmerize" and Fat Joe's "What's Love," also alongside Ja. Joe then gifted Ashanti and longtime friend and collaborator, Remy Ma, a Hermès handbag.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
569K+
Followers
60K+
Post
617M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy