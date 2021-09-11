CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Cover picture for the articleThere seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.

So happy to see Erica getting back to Erica🙏🏾🙏🏽 Girl you glowing! I was divorced before and it aint always a sad divorce😅

