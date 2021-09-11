Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Yandy Smith has been clashing with Judy Harris. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith hasn’t been on the best terms with Mendeecees Harris’ mother, Judy Harris. Now that Mendeecees is out of prison, Judy is wanting to spend more time with her son. But she believes Yandy has been getting in the way of that. This was an issue that came up on “VH1 Family Reunion.” The tension was thick and Yandy told Erica Dixon that she didn’t understand why Judy has so many issues with her. In her opinion, she’s always treated Judy with kindness. But all Judy does is complain about her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO