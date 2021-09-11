Tulsa firefighters are doing a memorial climb, honoring 9/11 first responders

Remembering 9/11 Civilians flee the area as a tower of the World Trade Center collapses September 11, 2001 in New York City after two airplanes slammed into the twin towers in an alleged terrorist attack. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images NA)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Firefighters and other area first responders climbing 110 flights of stairs Saturday to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.

This is the fifth year for the Memorial Stair Climb in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa Fire Union President May Lay told FOX23 about the importance of the experience.

“This is a good opportunity to come together on that anniversary and commemorate their sacrifice together,” Lay said.

This year’s climb will have 150 people participating. The participants will climb 110 flights of stairs in bunker gear.

“That’s the number of flights [firefighters] climbed on 9/11, so we make sure we do 110 [flights],” said Craig Deerinwater, a firefighter in Tulsa. “I think some like to do one more just to honor them.”

Participants will gather to start the climb at First Place Tower. Proceeds from the climb will go to Hydrants of Hope, a charity that helps children battling cancer.

