CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa firefighters are doing a memorial climb, honoring 9/11 first responders

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vufqi_0bsiYDUz00
Remembering 9/11 Civilians flee the area as a tower of the World Trade Center collapses September 11, 2001 in New York City after two airplanes slammed into the twin towers in an alleged terrorist attack. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images NA)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Firefighters and other area first responders climbing 110 flights of stairs Saturday to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.

This is the fifth year for the Memorial Stair Climb in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa Fire Union President May Lay told FOX23 about the importance of the experience.

“This is a good opportunity to come together on that anniversary and commemorate their sacrifice together,” Lay said.

This year’s climb will have 150 people participating. The participants will climb 110 flights of stairs in bunker gear.

“That’s the number of flights [firefighters] climbed on 9/11, so we make sure we do 110 [flights],” said Craig Deerinwater, a firefighter in Tulsa. “I think some like to do one more just to honor them.”

Participants will gather to start the climb at First Place Tower. Proceeds from the climb will go to Hydrants of Hope, a charity that helps children battling cancer.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

3 men fatally shot in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Three men were fatally shot in a Cincinnati early Saturday, authorities said. Cincinnati police said the men, who were in their 20s, were found dead after police responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. EDT, Capt. Steve Saunders, a police spokesperson, told WXIX. The shooting...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First Americans Museum set to open this weekend in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The First Americans Museum (FAM) will officially open its doors to the public this weekend. “We are thrilled to share with the public a premier venue dedicated to the history, art and cultural lifeways of First Americans in Oklahoma. We invite everyone to the long-awaited opening of FAM in September,” said James Pepper Henry, FAM director and CEO. “Those who attend the Grand Opening will be among the first to experience a national treasure that will be enjoyed for decades to come.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy