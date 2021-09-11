Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Sept. 11

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #132 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Fri., Sept. 10, 2021, until sunset on Sun., Sept. 12, 2021, out of respect for the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Additionally, Executive Order #132 declares Sat., Sept. 11, 2021, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in commemoration of the lives lost.

