Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Sept. 11

SFGate
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Sept. 11. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset, his office said Friday.

KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half staff for anniversary of 9/11

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “This year marks a somber milestone of...
DES MOINES, IA

