Griffin Robillard – “Tinseltown”

A hooky track from Griffin Robillard with a disco-pop feeling, “Tinseltown” swells from sole piano glistening into a pulsing chorus with replay-inducing appeal. “If you don’t wanna change, fine, the world will do that for ya,” Robillard sings during the bridge. “I know I’ll never have to be alone, in the arms of my baby at home,” the chorus starts, the synth-laden injection adding ample energy. References to a pencil skirt combine with the charged-up hook to again evoke comparisons to Pulp, similarly apparent on last year’s gem “V.G.S.O.H. (Sadie’s Song).” Robillard again shows a knack for hooky songwriting with an aesthetic enjoyably touching upon both the suave loner and dancefloor-friendly demeanors.