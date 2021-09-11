CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen James Orr – “Ceramic” (feat. Danny Zaidman)

By ObscureSound
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soulful jam with smooth vocals and brassy additions, “Ceramic” is a recent track from Toronto-based musician Stephen James Orr. “Ceramic” features several notable artists within the Toronto live music scene, including vocalist Danny Zaidman. “Ceramic” started as a challenge Orr made to himself last year, to write an R&B infused slow jam in the style of Isaac Hayes. The aim is certainly achieved; the production masterfully balances the free-flowing brass’ soul with the smooth pop vocal styling. “Ceramic” is an atmospheric, suave charmer with a catching late-night soundscape.

#Ceramic#Live Music
