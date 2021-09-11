CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Cash – “Only For An Hour”

By ObscureSound
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Only For An Hour” is a soaring rocker from Los Angeles quartet Family Cash, reminding at points of early My Morning Jacket. Following an active intro, the initial verses show a more understated elegance, rising during the consuming title-referencing hook. A stutter-y guitar effect rounding the two-minute mark lends a hypnotic feeling, culminating in a heavily distorted backbone that glides seamlessly into suave guitar adornments, and then back into the smooth verses. The track successfully navigates from melodic vocal-fronted rock into a guitar-fronted sound that excels on all fronts, structurally maintaining a sense of unpredictability in the midst of accessible melodic cohesion. “Only For An Hour” shows stellar songwriting and a captivating rock sound throughout.

Jafet Ayala – “Silent Company” (feat. Chavela, Brianna Michelle & IRA)

A stirring production spanning soulful pop and spacey synth-driven intensity, “Silent Company” comes from San Antonio-based producer and songwriter Jafet Ayala. Three artists — Chavela, Briana Michelle, and IRA — contribute vocals, all with stylish differentiation. The smooth soulful pop of the first minute+ expands steadily into a charismatic rock-forward crooner, adorned thereafter with synths as the excellent hip-hop section appears. Soulful guitar whimpers add to the consuming mix, as the track drives off with a frenzied synth solo. “Silent Company” is a powerful, eclectic production from Ayala.
MUSIC
Blake Red – “The Cradle”

Chicago-based artist Blake Red unleashes a heavy alt-rock sound on “The Cradle,” the title track from her EP of the same name. “The other side,” Red repeats with vigor throughout, the electric guitar distortion converging with passionate percussive frenzy. The two-minute turn sees a catching, dark twist with a Halloween-friendly flair, the demon references evolving into an ’80s-friendly guitar solo. The “I’m coming back to life,” outro caps the track off on an aptly energetic note. “The Cradle” shows a consuming dark alt-rock sound, nicely epitomizing the EP’s sound, streaming below:
CHICAGO, IL
Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”

“Feel Out Loud” is a creative, melodic track from Void Kandy, off the Reno-based artist’s new album, The One You Want. A quaint guitar line expands quickly alongside prickly key-laden bursts and hypnotic vocals, feeling like a hooky fusion of psych-pop and Krautrock. The “feel out loud,” hook consumes with hazy, reflective vocals and funk-tinged guitar pulsations. The project of Ezra Klitsie, Void Kandy impresses with inventive aesthetic charm and a knack for hooky, memorable melodies, evident by “Feel Out Loud” and other highlights throughout The One You Want.
MUSIC
Garbanotas – “Hey Love”

Lithuanian rock group Garbanotas present a shifty psych-rocker with the consuming track “Hey Love.” Hazy, elongated guitar tones set a contemplative beginning. Dreamy vocals accompany, fittingly. From there, the track grows with vigor, the guitar work and vocals intensifying in unison. A steady rock-forward pulse emerges just prior to two minutes in, seamlessly accelerating the track’s energy. The “still waiting,” vocal section leads into an enthusiastic “hey, love!” snippet that enthralls amidst ever-changing guitar characteristics. “Hey Love” ebbs and flows with captivating melodic cohesion, emphasizing the band’s sturdy psych-rock appeal.
ROCK MUSIC
No Past No Future – “The Plug”

“The Plug” is a stylish pop track from creative collective No Past No Future, stemming from the collaboration between songwriter Yung Hemingway and producers/DJs Ty-Kee & Earl. Murky synths and cavernous percussion set atmospheric beginnings, quickly ascending into pop-focused clarity. “She’s gonna make me feel some type of way,” the vocals enthusiastically shimmer, the bass drop commencing shortly thereafter. Vocal escalations and lush synth-laden twinkling comprise a subsequent series of melodic turns, cementing “The Plug” as a stellar production with atmosphere and pop smarts.
MUSIC
Dopus Opus – “Speeding By”

California-based duo Dopus Opus show an inventive psych-rock sound throughout their debut album, The Lake Sessions. Among the release’s highlights is the hypnotic “Speeding By.” Twangy guitars and playful keys craft an engaging initial sound, chugging along with a nostalgic contentedness. The track takes a creative turn around the two-minute mark, when the vocals exude a warming, wordless harmonizing following soaring guitar work. “Speeding By” nicely represents the band’s knack for hypnotic songwriting with cohesive structural shifts. Look for similar quality throughout The Lake Sessions, streaming exclusively on Bandcamp.
ROCK MUSIC
Premiere: Otherwoman – “FINE”

Out today, “FINE” is a breezy pop delight from Ontario-based artist Otherwoman. Lush synths and suave guitar jams concoct an inviting beginning, perking up thereafter with added synth-y effervescence and backing vocal effects. “Every time we stumble we’ll be just fine,” the hooky chorus touts, exuding a shimmering confidence. “Pick ourselves up and be just fine.” “FINE” lyrically shows an enjoyably upbeat perseverance amidst an assortment of guitars and synths fit for a sunny day, driving a melodic earworm from Otherwoman.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Spotify
Music
Los Angeles Artist Champ Cash Shares New Single “Only Friends”

Rising Los Angeles recording artist Champ Cash is all about the money in the release of his new single “Only Friends.” A flip on the trending social app, Cash taps talented producer, Tay Fetti, to rap about how cash rules everything around him and don’t have time to play around with the ladies. “You lose money chasing woman, you will never lose women chasing money,” says Champ Cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Reggaestra – “Rock and Groove”

Fronted by Grammy nominated producer and roots reggae artist Picstitch, The Reggaestra show tribute to the legendary Bunny Wailer with the album Tribute to Bunny Wailer, featuring 14 of his classic tracks. The Pennsylvania-based project shows great form throughout, capturing a melodic vein of roots reggae, evident immediately by opening track “Rock and Groove.” Smooth brass, bumbling bass, and pulsing piano complement a charismatic vocal lead. Various vocal layers converge during the upbeat title-referencing chorus, lending an inviting, sunshine-forward feeling. “Rock and groove with me,” the chorus lets out, the accompanying reggae instrumentation pulsing with an easy-going charm. Tribute to Bunny Wailer is a consuming tribute to the late great.
MUSIC
Kehlani Begs Their Love to Stay on the ‘Altar’ in New Song

Kehlani has released a new song, “Altar,” from their next album, Blue Water Road, which is expected to arrive later this year. “Altar” is a swooning hit of pop-R&B that finds Kehlani (who uses she/they pronouns) crooning over a crisp drum skip and a mix of sparkling, swaying synths and guitars: “So I put you on the altar, stay just a little bit longer,” goes the hook, “Laid it out for ya, thought I felt you before/Now you’rе closer, closer.” The track also arrives with a music video, directed by Kid Studio, and starring Diovanna LaBeija alongside Kehlani. “Altar” marks Kehlani’s first...
MUSIC
Hux Flux – “Don’t Wanna”

Swedish rockers Hux Flux exhilarate throughout the track “Don’t Wanna,” wasting no time with blistering guitars into the intro. Suave vocals creep inward thereafter, exuding a glam-friendly vibe reminiscent of T. Rex. The chorus’ first reveal hits right at the oen-minute turn, escalating vocal fervency and guitar involvement. “I don’t wanna,” the vocals repeat amidst clanging guitar distortion, a section that consumes each time through. The garage-rock fuzz and soaring vocal intensity converge for quality results; “Don’t Wanna” shows very well from Hux Flux.
MUSIC
Son of Johan – “On Repeat”

A catchy track with a playful bass-y bounce and synth work, “On Repeat” is a new track from Son of Johan, an artist from Malmö, Sweden. “I feel like I’m in a dream,” the vocals open, complemented by a bass-fronted suaveness and key-aided background. “Why the hell are they okay with it?” is joined by a buzzing guitar distortion, adding some bluesy flair. Past the three-minute mark, a heavy bass line and reflective synth are joined by a bouncy piano and eventual guitar lingering, showing off a melodic culmination of the various parts presented. “On Repeat” easily gets stuck in one’s head.
MUSIC
Cry Your Heart Out: The 11 Best Breakup Albums Ever Made

Listening to a good breakup album is a dangerous act: if consumed at the wrong time, it can kill your joy, resurrect painful flashbacks, re-break your heart, reduce you to a puddle of misery. But breakup songs also make up a huge portion of the most beautiful songs ever written. They help us process our pain; they serve as crucial substitutes for reckless acts. They make us feel less alone.
MUSIC
