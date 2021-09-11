Family Cash – “Only For An Hour”
"Only For An Hour" is a soaring rocker from Los Angeles quartet Family Cash, reminding at points of early My Morning Jacket. Following an active intro, the initial verses show a more understated elegance, rising during the consuming title-referencing hook. A stutter-y guitar effect rounding the two-minute mark lends a hypnotic feeling, culminating in a heavily distorted backbone that glides seamlessly into suave guitar adornments, and then back into the smooth verses. The track successfully navigates from melodic vocal-fronted rock into a guitar-fronted sound that excels on all fronts, structurally maintaining a sense of unpredictability in the midst of accessible melodic cohesion. "Only For An Hour" shows stellar songwriting and a captivating rock sound throughout.
