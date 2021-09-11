Lunar Isles – “In Any Other”

“In Any Other” is the second single from Lunar Isles‘ upcoming sophomore album, Mirror Shapes. Lunar Isles is the moniker of David Skimming, a Scottish multi-instrumentalist based in South Korea. Skimming says the track “epitomises the rest of the album; a slow-burning, break-up soundtrack with elements of lo-fi bedroom-pop production.” As such, “In Any Other” consumes with a dreamy envelopment, building from graceful guitars into gently accompanying percussion and lush vocals. Several moments, like the added twang and guitar-laden warmness around 01:15, add subtle movement — though, cumulatively, the track more so enthralls with a hypnotic structure and dream-pop allure that never wears thin. “In Any Other” is thoroughly recommended for any dream-pop fans.