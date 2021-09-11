CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Pollie – “The Shore House”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut today from Ryan Pollie, “The Shore House” is a lovely piece of baroque pop. The track touts an enjoyably diverse structure, from the brass-laden rock to sweeping symphonic touches. Pollie’s first track release in two years, “The Shore House” is a reminder of Ryan Pollie’s striking songwriting, first catching our ear a decade back with the project Warm Weather.

Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Fleet Foxes – Robin Pecknold on “Shore”

In 2017, Robin Pecknold nearly died. Surfing a massive wave off the California coast, the Fleet Foxes multi-instrumentalist was soon tangled in the riptide, his board stripped away from him as he struggled for 15 minutes to swim back to shore. When he finally reached dry ground, tired and trembling, he felt like a different person. That feeling would soon saturate the music he would soon be making on the appropriately titled Shore.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

EP REVIEW: Polly Scattergood - In The Absence Of Light

In The Absence of Light is the new EP from singer/songwriter musician Polly Scattergood and follows on from her long-awaited third album In This Moment, released back in July last year. Being in lockdown certainly hasn’t curtailed Polly’s creative vision, and output and this latest musical project sees her orbit...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

No Past No Future – “The Plug”

“The Plug” is a stylish pop track from creative collective No Past No Future, stemming from the collaboration between songwriter Yung Hemingway and producers/DJs Ty-Kee & Earl. Murky synths and cavernous percussion set atmospheric beginnings, quickly ascending into pop-focused clarity. “She’s gonna make me feel some type of way,” the vocals enthusiastically shimmer, the bass drop commencing shortly thereafter. Vocal escalations and lush synth-laden twinkling comprise a subsequent series of melodic turns, cementing “The Plug” as a stellar production with atmosphere and pop smarts.
MUSIC
Sufjan Stevens
Brian Wilson
Ryan Pollie
obscuresound.com

Premiere: Otherwoman – “FINE”

Out today, “FINE” is a breezy pop delight from Ontario-based artist Otherwoman. Lush synths and suave guitar jams concoct an inviting beginning, perking up thereafter with added synth-y effervescence and backing vocal effects. “Every time we stumble we’ll be just fine,” the hooky chorus touts, exuding a shimmering confidence. “Pick ourselves up and be just fine.” “FINE” lyrically shows an enjoyably upbeat perseverance amidst an assortment of guitars and synths fit for a sunny day, driving a melodic earworm from Otherwoman.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Dopus Opus – “Speeding By”

California-based duo Dopus Opus show an inventive psych-rock sound throughout their debut album, The Lake Sessions. Among the release’s highlights is the hypnotic “Speeding By.” Twangy guitars and playful keys craft an engaging initial sound, chugging along with a nostalgic contentedness. The track takes a creative turn around the two-minute mark, when the vocals exude a warming, wordless harmonizing following soaring guitar work. “Speeding By” nicely represents the band’s knack for hypnotic songwriting with cohesive structural shifts. Look for similar quality throughout The Lake Sessions, streaming exclusively on Bandcamp.
ROCK MUSIC
obscuresound.com

The Reggaestra – “Rock and Groove”

Fronted by Grammy nominated producer and roots reggae artist Picstitch, The Reggaestra show tribute to the legendary Bunny Wailer with the album Tribute to Bunny Wailer, featuring 14 of his classic tracks. The Pennsylvania-based project shows great form throughout, capturing a melodic vein of roots reggae, evident immediately by opening track “Rock and Groove.” Smooth brass, bumbling bass, and pulsing piano complement a charismatic vocal lead. Various vocal layers converge during the upbeat title-referencing chorus, lending an inviting, sunshine-forward feeling. “Rock and groove with me,” the chorus lets out, the accompanying reggae instrumentation pulsing with an easy-going charm. Tribute to Bunny Wailer is a consuming tribute to the late great.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Bobby Jean’ in 2016

Pearl Jam are returning from a three-year live hiatus on Saturday night when they headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park, New Jersey, beachfront. They had plans to tour the world last year in support of Gigaton, but they were forced to postpone everything due to the pandemic. That means they haven’t faced a live audience since their September 4th, 2018, show at Fenway Park. It’s the longest break of their 30-year career. The two-day festival will also feature sets by Patti Smith, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Ani DiFranco, and many others. Patti Scialfa was on the...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Blake Red – “The Cradle”

Chicago-based artist Blake Red unleashes a heavy alt-rock sound on “The Cradle,” the title track from her EP of the same name. “The other side,” Red repeats with vigor throughout, the electric guitar distortion converging with passionate percussive frenzy. The two-minute turn sees a catching, dark twist with a Halloween-friendly flair, the demon references evolving into an ’80s-friendly guitar solo. The “I’m coming back to life,” outro caps the track off on an aptly energetic note. “The Cradle” shows a consuming dark alt-rock sound, nicely epitomizing the EP’s sound, streaming below:
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello, ‘Alison’

Inspired, according to his 2015 memoir, by a “beautiful checkout girl” whose dreams he imagined “would soon be squandered to a ruffian,” this deceptively tender ballad on Costello’s debut album helped enshrine him as post-punk’s most gifted melodist. In 1977, Costello credited his hard-bitten lyrical style to the fact that “there’s nothing glamorous or romantic about the world at the moment.… Nobody’s got the time or the money.” Nevertheless, Costello’s attempt at “a beautiful sound” on “Alison” was inspired in part by Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary”: They share a similarly crackling guitar tone.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Jafet Ayala – “Silent Company” (feat. Chavela, Brianna Michelle & IRA)

A stirring production spanning soulful pop and spacey synth-driven intensity, “Silent Company” comes from San Antonio-based producer and songwriter Jafet Ayala. Three artists — Chavela, Briana Michelle, and IRA — contribute vocals, all with stylish differentiation. The smooth soulful pop of the first minute+ expands steadily into a charismatic rock-forward crooner, adorned thereafter with synths as the excellent hip-hop section appears. Soulful guitar whimpers add to the consuming mix, as the track drives off with a frenzied synth solo. “Silent Company” is a powerful, eclectic production from Ayala.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Sage. – “Stray Cat” (feat. Young Wabo)

Taking root in funk, jazz, and hip-hop, “Stray Cat” is a fun new track from Orlando-based trio Sage., alongside Young Wabo‘s consuming final-minute verse. “Stray Cat” explores scat singing and brassy soaring to start alongside funky guitar-laden vibrancy. “Let’s go away to a place where lovers grow,” the smooth initial vocals let out. “We could kick it back, relax, and cruise,” signals a peppy rise, capped off by a punctuating brass-heavy expression. The pulsing brass during the chorus hooks, as does Young Wabo’s concluding verse. “Stray Cat” is a fun, eclectic production from Sage. and Young Wabo.
MUSIC
TIME

Cry Your Heart Out: The 11 Best Breakup Albums Ever Made

Listening to a good breakup album is a dangerous act: if consumed at the wrong time, it can kill your joy, resurrect painful flashbacks, re-break your heart, reduce you to a puddle of misery. But breakup songs also make up a huge portion of the most beautiful songs ever written. They help us process our pain; they serve as crucial substitutes for reckless acts. They make us feel less alone.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES

