Anna Vincent – “Thin Skin”
“Thin Skin” is the second single from London-based singer/songwriter Anna Vincent, starting a solo career following time as a touring musician for the bands Happyness, Heavy Heart, and My Tiger My Timing. Gentle acoustics are joined by reflective additional guitars alongside Vincent’s poised vocals to start. “I wake up early,” she sings as additional guitar twangs appear, molding into a more rock-forward presentation during the cathartic chorus. “I’m just a mess,” Vincent says during this especially melodic rise. “Thin Skin” grows with a natural appeal, the quaint beginnings evolving seamlessly into a chorus that soars with backing vocal additions alongside bright, twangy guitar bursts.www.obscuresound.com
