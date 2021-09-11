The Baylands – “Second Try”
A mellow delight from California-based band The Baylands, “Second Try” haunts with enveloping vocal harmonies and retrospective lyrics, exploring childhood reminiscence, a yearning for freedom, and the vital role of self-love. “We’re all looking for the love of our lives,” the vocals let out over subtle guitar murmurs. The “all that I am,” vocal escalation thereafter features reflective harmonizing and flickers of guitars, driving gorgeously to the chorus. Emitting a soulful ’70s singer/songwriter nostalgia in the vein of Fleetwood Mac, “Second Try” is an accomplishment from The Baylands.www.obscuresound.com
