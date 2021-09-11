CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albert Lea, MN

Letter: It takes a while to undo a previous administration’s doings

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Overgaard’s letter brought back memories. I still remember attending one of his talks when I was in either fifth or sixth grade at the Methodist Church. His recent column also reminds me of when President Obama inherited a not-so-good economic situation that President Bush left. For some reason, many Republicans expected him to deal with the economic crisis along with going to war with two countries instantly. More recently a Republican told me that our country was in great shape when Obama took over. Memories are clearly short. It is unfortunate that people take great pains to criticize a president for events beyond their control.

www.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans grilling Antony Blinken on Afghanistan wanted a scandal so badly they ruined the hearing

When Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch got his turn to question Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Tuesday’s hearing on how America’s longest war came to an end last month, he chose to lead with a query about the status of the thousands of Afghan refugees now making their way to the United States.He did not ask about whether intelligence failures led the Biden administration to overestimate the Afghan security forces’ ability to fight the Taliban. Nor did he ask about how the administration plans to bring thousands of Afghans who worked for US-backed news outlets out...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Former presidents call for unity on 9/11 anniversary; Trump takes different path

Most of America’s former commanders-in-chief on Saturday joined President Biden in urging unity as the country remembers the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Former President Trump took a different tack, however. He commemorated the 20th anniversary of the attacks which killed 2,977 people by lambasting Mr. Biden and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Albert Lea, MN
Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Hope, MN
MSNBC

Calling Trump a 'cancer,' prominent Republican to walk away from Congress

Two words were so closely associated with Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzales that I started to think they were part of his name: "rising star." The Ohio congressman was a young former football star with an MBA from Stanford whose political career appeared to have limitless potential. That is, until January....
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
WashingtonExaminer

George W. Bush's dreadful 9/11 speech

President Joe Biden was silent during Saturday's 9/11 commemoration events. So were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Former President Donald Trump visited a New York City police precinct and fire station, where he made a few impromptu remarks.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Methodist Church#Republicans#Trump Towers#Covid#Power Point#Taliban#Christians
Washington Post

The non-Trump GOP erodes a little further

The announcement came exactly as you might expect of a former star for the Ohio State Buckeyes: white text on a scarlet background, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s name on a gray background at the top. Its message was also one that would be familiar to Buckeye fans, given that it amounted to an unexpected loss.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Newsmax host angrily cuts off guest who mildly criticizes Trump

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield cut off an Iraq War veteran on his show Wednesday after he criticized former President Donald Trump for his handling of Afghanistan. The veteran, Joe Saboe, responded to Stinchfield's statement that the withdrawal under President Joe Biden would not have gone as badly under Trump. “We...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

All of this to keep Trump from getting upset

My kids have these little books that reveal different images when you brush them with water. There will be an ocean scene, say, an outline of a diver on a white page. As you dab at it, color emerges as well as details: a small fish, a starfish on a rock or even a big shark that was in the background the whole time.
POTUS
POLITICO

20 years of failure in 2 days

With help from Andrew Desiderio, Daniel Lippman, Burgess Everett, Erin Banco and Lara Seligman. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Congress failed in its oversight...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy