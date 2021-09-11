Letter: It takes a while to undo a previous administration’s doings

Paul Overgaard’s letter brought back memories. I still remember attending one of his talks when I was in either fifth or sixth grade at the Methodist Church. His recent column also reminds me of when President Obama inherited a not-so-good economic situation that President Bush left. For some reason, many Republicans expected him to deal with the economic crisis along with going to war with two countries instantly. More recently a Republican told me that our country was in great shape when Obama took over. Memories are clearly short. It is unfortunate that people take great pains to criticize a president for events beyond their control.