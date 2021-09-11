CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Biden’s folly

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in my life, I am embarrassed to be an American! That is the most humiliating statement I have ever made. The withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan was a catastrophic blunder beyond belief that should mortify and infuriate every American. Yes, it was time to leave, but a couple of 14-year-old Girl Scouts could have devised a better exit plan.

