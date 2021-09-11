CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hasbro unveils new Star Wars: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection and The Power of the Force figures

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro has revealed another wave of Star Wars merchandise which includes action figures from The Black Series, The Black Series Credit Collection, The Vintage Collection, and The Vintage Carbonised Collection; check out the promotional images here…. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Figures. Fans and collectors can...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel unveils Star Wars: Crimson Reign connecting covers

Marvel is teaming writer Charles Soule and artist Steven Cummings for the Star Wars limited series Star Wars: Crimson Reign, and we now have a look at the connecting variant covers from artist Ario Anindito which will grace all five issues of the new saga. Check them out here…. “While...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasbro#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Fans#The Vintage Collection#Mandalorian#Grogu#Disney Plus#Target#Galactic Credit#Fan Channel#Stormtrooper
starwarsnewsnet.com

Hasbro Reveals Rey’s Force FX Lightsaber Plus New ‘The Mandalorian’ Figures and More

Some really exciting new products were revealed during today’s Hasbro Star Wars Fan First livestream. Perhaps the most notable one is that finally, after almost two years of waiting, Rey’s yellow lightsaber from the last scene of The Rise of Skywalker will be available for purchase. Other reveals include new Black Series figures from The Mandalorian and new Vintage Collection figures including a retro-inspired prototype Stormtrooper.
SHOPPING
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Unveils ‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ Trailer for Disney+

Beginning on October 1 Disney+ will stream the new ‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ special. Now we have a trailer for the upcoming show. “After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.”
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

A Muddy Mandalorian Leads off This Week’s Star Wars Hasbro Reveals

A Muddy Mandalorian Leads off This Week’s Star Wars Hasbro Reveals. In just over a month now, Hasbro‘s PulseCon should showcase a bunch of new toy reveals and surprises. In the meantime, however, they still want to keep a steady stream of announcements coming. Yesterday’s Star Wars livestream, however, mostly featured repaints, with a small handful of new figures among many more who got fancy repaints for an upcharge. Fans who like the painting-style “credit collection” and shiny “Carbonized” figures are in luck. For the rest? Well, the highlight of the reveals became an extremely muddy Mandalorian.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
TheHDRoom

Star Wars Vintage Collection Pre-Orders: Bib Fortuna, Emperor and More

Hasbro revealed several new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection (TVC) action figures due to arrive in early 2022. The announcements include an entire wave’s pre-orders going live and another wave’s pre-orders filling out. Hasbro previously unveiled an all-new Lando Calrissian (The Empire Strikes Back) and IG-11 (The Mandalorian) would be...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Quietly Introducing a Powerful New Villain

When it comes to the Star Wars universe, there are a few villains who stand head and shoulders above the rest — literally, in the case of original trilogy Darth Vader actor, the late David Prowse, who stood 6’6″ — and it is, sometimes, difficult to imagine new antagonists joining the ranks of Sith Lord Vader, Darth Maul, and Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The force is strong with this Star Wars KOTOR Remake teaser trailer

Sony and developer Aspyr announced a Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) Remaster that is coming to PS5 during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event. The trailer, seen below, has the voice of Bastilla Shan who was one of the recruitable characters in the Bioware epic and shows off the key characters, Darth Revan.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Unveiled During Apple Event

Star Wars: Hunters was first announced for Switch during a Nintendo Direct in February, but it’s also coming to Android and iOS. Today’s Apple Event provided an unexpected stage to premiere the first look at gameplay for the free-to-play competitive action title. We also got a look at a new cinematic trailer that provides a decent setup for Hunters' premise.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Star Wars The Old Republic talks system design as a new KOTOR remake is unveiled

The gameplay loops that keep players chasing goals in Star Wars: The Old Republic is all powered by system design, which is the topic of a recent dev blog from systems designer Bryant Wood. In the post, Wood looks at how systems designers like him look at short, medium, and long-term goals, and then create paths to those goals or adjust those paths to prevent burnout or boredom.
VIDEO GAMES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Hunters’ Finally Unveils First Trailer

After months of secrecy and small, scattered teases, the first trailer for Star Wars Hunters has been unveiled. We’ve known for a while there are no big Star Wars video game releases hitting consoles or personal computers this year, so it’s time to let smaller projects receive some attention. Apparently, Zynga’s Star Wars Hunters will be spearheading that push in the coming months. Its full release won’t arrive until 2022, but an “early access” period that will be gradually widened is supposedly coming before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: Hunters gets a new cinematic trailer

Lucasfilm Games and Zynga have released a new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, giving fans a closer look at the characters, settling and spectacle of the upcoming team-based arena-combat game ahead of its release next year. “Today’s reveal gives viewers their first look at the Arena, a competitive, spectator...
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Hasbro’s Eternals Marvel Legends Series figures revealed

Days after revealing its Spider-Man: No Way Home figures, Hasbro has now shared promotional images of its Marvel Legends Series figures for the upcoming Marvel Studios superhero blockbuster Eternals which includes Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite (each of which include a Build-a-Figure Gilgamesh piece), along with the Deviant general Kro; take a look here…
ENTERTAINMENT
asapland.com

D23 Panel For Star Wars VR Series Vader Immortal

Vader Immortal: Star Wars VR Series is announced in the previous year. First Announcement of the Series has been done in Oculus Quest 2018 Festival in September. Vader Immortal is based on Virtual Reality Experiences. Story Plot is proved as canonical. They are taking the role of the smuggler, it is completely working as the Darth Vader.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy