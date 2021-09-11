Pale Moon – “Strange Days”
A track released today from Pale Moon, “Strange Days” is described by the duo as “our most upbeat tune so far.” Twangy guitars mesh with excitable bursts of synths, as Nata’s vocals exude a playfully melodic quality. The title-referencing chorus is a burst of sunshine, fronted by peppy guitars and a suave croon. A ceaseless bassy bounce and effervescent synths converge during the mid-point bridge, guiding seamlessly into a final go-round for the hooky chorus. Pale Moon’s “Strange Days” shines with melodic contagiousness throughout.www.obscuresound.com
Comments / 0