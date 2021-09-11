Letter: Civic Music helped expose children to variety of music

Years ago when I first arrived in Albert Lea as a new husband married to a local girl from Hayward, I cringed thinking about what cultural opportunities might be like in rural Minnesota. To my surprise, I was introduced to Civic Music shortly after I arrived. Kim and I would attend concerts performed by a wide range of nationally and internationally known artists. The Cap Emmons auditorium at the old high school was usually packed with young and old folks all excited to experience these unique concerts. Once we started having kids we would get the extraordinary deal on a family ticket, which would get our crew of six into multiple concerts each fall/winter for less than $100 a season. Fortunately our kids all took an interest in music and went on be active in school choirs, band, orchestra, musicals and the like. Early exposure to a variety of musicians performing live provided that spark of intrigue, which eventually led to all four of our kids being involved in musical performance. There were many good memories and friendships made attending those Civic Music concerts. With Albert Lea Civic Music Association celebrating its 75th anniversary, I encourage everyone with kids or no kids, to check out the seven great concerts being offered this season, starting on Sept. 22. All concerts will be held at the Albert Lea High School auditorium at 7 p.m. A full schedule can be found at www.Albertleacivicmusic.com. Tickets can be purchased on the website or in-person at the CVB office and any of the Arcadian Bank branch locations. Tickets are $45 per person or a family pass for $95 for seven performances. This includes two concerts that were postponed from last year due to COVID plus the five current season performances; at these prices this level of quality entertainment is a steal. See you at the concerts!