VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHSAA) – The North Dakota High School Activities Association is announcing the retirement of NDHSAA Administrative Assistant Patty Bass. Bass began working at the NDHSAA office as an Administrative Assistant on September 26, 1983 and has served in that role for 38 years. In her time with the NDHSAA, Bass worked with officials’ registrations & records.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO