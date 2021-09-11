Terrell Lewis could bolster Rams pass rush if knee holds up

Russell Wilson is seeking a milestone win, one that would be another stamp toward what he wants to become in the NFL: the best who’s ever done it. A win for the Seahawks (1-0) and their franchise quarterback on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans in Seattle’s first regular-season game at Lumen Field with fans since December 2019 would be Wilson’s 100th in the league. One hundred wins in his 146th career regular-season game would be the third fewest starts to that mark in NFL history. Only Tom Brady (131) and Joe Montana (139) won 100 in fewer starts. Wilson would top Terry Bradshaw (147), Ben Roethlisberger (150), Brett Favre (153) and Johnny Unitas (153).

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO