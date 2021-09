You’ve probably heard of former first round pick Tina Charles when it comes to her accomplishments on the basketball court. But what about those outside of the WNBA?. Charles has led the WNBA in scoring—25.4 points a game—for most of the 2021 season after being medically excused from the 2020 “COVID season.” “I don’t think I’m doing anything different [from previous seasons],” she says. “I’m just playing my game—at this age, and being in the league 11, 12 years, this is what myself and many others should be doing.”

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO