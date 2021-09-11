Terrell Lewis could bolster Rams pass rush if knee holds up
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Lewis doesn’t take football for granted. Not after knee and elbow injuries sidelined him for long periods during his college career at Alabama. Not after ongoing issues with that same knee during his rookie season playing outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams raised concerns about his availability to contribute in the NFL, doubts that only grew after missing stretches of training camp this summer.www.bigrapidsnews.com
