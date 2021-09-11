CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell Lewis could bolster Rams pass rush if knee holds up

By DAN GREENSPAN
bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Lewis doesn’t take football for granted. Not after knee and elbow injuries sidelined him for long periods during his college career at Alabama. Not after ongoing issues with that same knee during his rookie season playing outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams raised concerns about his availability to contribute in the NFL, doubts that only grew after missing stretches of training camp this summer.

bigrapidsnews.com

Evart wide receiver's strong season continue

EVART – Evart was hoping to make it 4-0 on Friday against Manton (see related story) with one of the reasons for the Wildcats success being the play of receiver Marcel White. He’s in his junior season and first year on varsity but it’s been a smooth transition and he’s...
EVART, MI

