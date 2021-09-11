SLO, Santa Barbara counties both report 10 new COVID-19 deaths so far this month
Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have seen 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in as many days, public health departments in both counties reported Friday. In San Luis Obispo County, the 10 new deaths were among residents in their 40s to their 90s. Active COVID-19 cases in the county now total 1,039, and 294 residents have now died from the illness, according to county public health data.syvnews.com
Comments / 0