Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Malheur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Malheur The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ada County in southwestern Idaho Payette County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Gem County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 800 PM MDT.. * At 730 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Payette to 7 miles northeast of Parma to Elephant Butte, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near New Plymouth and Middleton around 740 PM MDT. Emmett, Caldwell, Letha and Firebird Speedway around 750 PM MDT. Nampa, Meridian, Kuna and Star around 800 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH