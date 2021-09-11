Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.