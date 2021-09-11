Blue Mass on Saturday at St. Francis of Assissi

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mantua & the Knights of Columbus Father John Cassidy Assembly #3034 & Mantua Council #3766 present A Celebration of all First Responders & Military Blue Mass on Sunday, September 26, at 9:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome as we honor those who have died in the line of duty, veterans, retirees, and those currently serving as first responders and military. It is an opportunity to show our gratitude and to pray for the safety of our first responders, military, and their families. A reception will follow in Hughes Hall. In addition to the K of C, we thank our sponsoring groups including St.Joseph Worship Committee, the Sisterhood of St. Joseph, Scouting BSA Troops #575 & #7575, the PSR programs of St. Joseph Church and St. Ambrose Church. For more information, please contact Jim Fields (330-402-2862 or cowboyjim59@hotmail.com) or St. Joseph’s Parish Office (330-274-2253).

MANTUA, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO