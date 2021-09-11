CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Blue Mass on Saturday at St. Francis of Assissi

By Chicago Ridge
southwestregionalpublishing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend a Blue Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council #16369 at 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park. The Blue Mass is a Catholic...

www.southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lowell Sun

St. Francis garden a living tribute to Cecilia Mancini

DRACUT — Nine years ago a parish leader at St. Francis Church decided to teach her junior high religious education students the importance of following the Catholic Corporal Work of Mercy: feed the hungry. The late Cecilia Mancini didn’t simply lecture about it. She put it into action using the...
DRACUT, MA
Journal & Topics

‘Blue Mass’ Honors First Responders

Save the date for the Blue Mass at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Mission Church (9711 W. Devon Ave.) in Rosemont on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. On the church website at www.olhchurchrosemont.com, the Blue Mass includes members of the Rosemont Public Safety Department. “The Blue Mass at Our Lady...
ROSEMONT, IL
pasadenanow.com

St. Francis Family Gather for Prayer Service to Remember 9/11

This morning the St. Francis Family gathered for a prayer service to remember 9/11, honor the fallen, and pray for peace. “Let us never forget the cost of senseless violence/hatred as we strive to be peacemakers in our families, communities, nation, and world.”. A special thanks to St. Francis grad...
PASADENA, CA
WWLP 22News

9/11 memorial mass taking place at St. Rose de Lima

(Mass Appeal) – It’s been 20 years since the horrific terrorist attacks on our country. For the 14th year a 9/11 memorial mass will be offered in the catholic parishes of Chicopee and Ludlow. Bruce Broyles member and past chair of the mass committee joins us with information on this year’s mass.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Ems#The Blue Mass
Winchester Sun

Saint Joseph to host annual Blue Mass

For 20 years the Blue Mass, held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Winchester, has become the community’s annual, almost ritualistic thank you to local police, fire, and emergency management personnel. The mass, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, has roots in one of the most tragic days in American history,...
WINCHESTER, KY
fiddleheadfocus.com

St. Francis Historical Society earns award

ST. FRANCIS, Maine — The St. Francis Historical Society was recently presented with the 2020 Spirit of America Award from the Spirit of America Foundation. The award honors excellent volunteerism and values organizations that give back to their community. The Spirit of America Foundation, founded in 1990, is a public...
SAINT FRANCIS, ME
weeklyvillager.com

Blue Mass At St. Joseph, Mantua

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mantua & the Knights of Columbus Father John Cassidy Assembly #3034 & Mantua Council #3766 present A Celebration of all First Responders & Military Blue Mass on Sunday, September 26, at 9:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome as we honor those who have died in the line of duty, veterans, retirees, and those currently serving as first responders and military. It is an opportunity to show our gratitude and to pray for the safety of our first responders, military, and their families. A reception will follow in Hughes Hall. In addition to the K of C, we thank our sponsoring groups including St.Joseph Worship Committee, the Sisterhood of St. Joseph, Scouting BSA Troops #575 & #7575, the PSR programs of St. Joseph Church and St. Ambrose Church. For more information, please contact Jim Fields (330-402-2862 or cowboyjim59@hotmail.com) or St. Joseph’s Parish Office (330-274-2253).
MANTUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Health Services
Cecil Daily

St. Patrick's Chapel to hold Mass with extra meaning Saturday

PILOTTOWN — They will gather this Saturday morning, as the faithful had done for generations at Saint Patrick’s Chapel, and worship together. It’s time once again for the Annual Mass for the 200 year old chapel built by Irish immigrants on Pleasant Town Road in what is now known as Conowingo.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Omaha.com

St. Francis workers protest high caseloads

Marshauna Martin sat on the sidewalk, a laptop in her lap, a cellphone in her hand and a sign that said “The system is failing our children and families!” on the ground next to her. Friday was the third day that Martin and fellow St. Francis Ministries case managers Darinita...
OMAHA, NE
Carnarsie Courier

Bergen Beach - St. Bernard Mass Honors Cops And Firefighters

The Mass was celebrated by Msgr. Joseph Grimaldi, Pastor; Rev. Michael Tedone, Parochial Vicar; and Permanent Deacons Frank D’Accordo and Christopher Wagner. Parishioners were asked to come and show their support for local police officers from the 63rd Precinct and firefighters from FDNY Engine 323, at Avenue N and East 64th Street.
RELIGION
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Busy weekend for Sisters of St. Casimir

Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. Last weekend proved to be busy for the Sisters of St. Casimir. On Saturday, as is tradition, the Augustinian Friars celebrated the feasts of Sts Monica and Augustine with a special Mass in the St. Rita Shrine Chapel at the high school followed by a celebratory dinner. Among our neighborhood priests honored were Bishop Dan Turley, OSA, who celebrates 25 years ordained as a bishop and 60 years professed and Brother Tom Taylor, OSA, who celebrates 60 years professed. Both are in residence at St. Rita of Cascia Parish rectory.
SMALL BUSINESS
Victoria Advocate

Catholic Diocese of Victoria to host Blue Mass

The Catholic Diocese of Victoria will host a Blue Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane in Victoria, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to offer prayers and blessings for those serving in public safety fields. Members of the Crossroads community are invited to participate.
observer-me.com

Special collection for Haiti set for all Maine Masses on Saturday and Sunday

PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has authorized a special collection at all weekend Masses on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19 to provide assistance after a recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. In recent weeks, the Church has promoted, and continues to promote, giving options that provide immediate aid...
MAINE STATE
reportertoday.com

St. Francis Xavier Church Holiday Bazaar

Bring the whole family as there will be something for everyone. . Handmade knitted & crocheted items (craft supplies and fabric too) Enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner at the food court and don't forget to pick up a few of our "famous" Portuguese malassadas (food fit for the angels) while here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
LaGrange Daily News

St. Peter’s hosts annual first responders Blue Mass service

A unique Mass service took place at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church Thursday night. Filling the rows of pews were not only regular attendees to the weekly service but also LaGrange Police Department and Troup County Sheriff’s Office officers and EMT’s, still dressed in full uniforms following a day of work.
LAGRANGE, GA
thebuzzmagazines.com

St. Francis Senior Dedicates Eagle Project to School Community

Over the summer, senior Alex Haug rebuilt the bridge that connects St. Francis to Buffalo Bayou for his Boy Scout Eagle Project. “I wanted a project that was part of my community,” said Alex. “What better place to pick than St. Francis?”. Students and faculty use the bayou for creative...
EDUCATION
houmatimes.com

‘Houma’s Where the Heart Is’ mass distribution event set for Saturday

The Gordon “Bubba” Dove Jr. Foundation and the Krewe of Hyacinthians are welcoming locals to “Houma’s Where the Heart Is,” a mass distribution event aimed at providing relief to the community in Ida’s wake. In addition to relief supplies, the event, which will take place at 1105 Highway 55 in Montegut (between Sacred Heart Church and the fire station) this Saturday, will have 4,000-plus plate lunches and feature live music, kid-friendly fun and more.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy