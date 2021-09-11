CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stow, MA

Stow police ask for help IDing suspect

By Rosemary Ford
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

Police say the man broke into a home on Harvard Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMpPw_0bsiUU7G00
The Stow Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a home on Harvard Road earlier this week. Photo Courtesy Stow Police Department

STOW — The Stow Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who broke into a home on Harvard Road, according to a statement.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, a resident told police that she returned home to find a man inside. The homeowner confronted the man, who fled toward the nearby Delaney Boat Launch Project, according to the statement.

A K-9 search tracked the suspect back to Harvard Road near October Lane. A small blue vehicle, with a spoiler or roof rack, was seen traveling southbound on Harvard Road at about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say the suspect is about 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray shirt, and a multi-colored shell necklace.

The Stow Police Department asks that anyone who has cameras in the area — especially on Delaney Street, Hiley Brook Road, or Lantern Lane, who may have seen the vehicle, or recognizes the suspect, contact Detective Cassandra Scott at 978-897-4545 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Suspicious fire destroys 2 police cruisers in Dracut

"We are extremely thankful that no one was injured as a result of this incident." Dracut Police are investigating after two cruisers parked behind the station were destroyed after being set on fire. One person of interest was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. The incident happened...
DRACUT, MA
Boston

Arrest made after 7-year-old grazed by bullet in Dorchester

"Thank God it is a graze, centimeters from there we could have had a very different crime scene." Police arrested a man after a 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while walking on the sidewalk in a crowded area of Dorchester’s Codman Square. The incident occurred around 4 p.m....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Bouncers accused of assaulting nurses at The Tall Ship

One of the nurses said that she was punched in the jaw, and that another sustained a concussion. A pair of bouncers working at The Tall Ship bar in East Boston is facing charges that they allegedly assaulted a group of nurses after asking one of them to leave Monday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stow, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Stow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy