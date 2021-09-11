Stow police ask for help IDing suspect

Police say the man broke into a home on Harvard Road.

The Stow Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a home on Harvard Road earlier this week. Photo Courtesy Stow Police Department

STOW — The Stow Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who broke into a home on Harvard Road, according to a statement.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, a resident told police that she returned home to find a man inside. The homeowner confronted the man, who fled toward the nearby Delaney Boat Launch Project, according to the statement.

A K-9 search tracked the suspect back to Harvard Road near October Lane. A small blue vehicle, with a spoiler or roof rack, was seen traveling southbound on Harvard Road at about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say the suspect is about 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray shirt, and a multi-colored shell necklace.

The Stow Police Department asks that anyone who has cameras in the area — especially on Delaney Street, Hiley Brook Road, or Lantern Lane, who may have seen the vehicle, or recognizes the suspect, contact Detective Cassandra Scott at 978-897-4545 or [email protected]