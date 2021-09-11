Jean A. Greco Gilmore – New Eagle

Jean A. Greco Gilmore, 86, of New Eagle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Donora, on June 27, 1935, daughter of the late James V. and Elizabeth Costa Greco. She was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Mrs. Gilmore loved cooking and hosting family functions as well as playing bingo and poker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Opat; four sisters, Carolyn Flack, Yolanda McCarthy, Geraldine Rodorigio and Virginia Greco; and two brothers, William Greco and James Greco. Surviving to cherish her memory are two sons, Anthony (Conne) Opat of Indianapolis, Ind., and Dean (Rachel) Gilmore of Bethel Park; six grandchildren, Robert Opat, Michelle Gilmore, John Opat, Kaitlin Opat, Kennedy Gilmore and Justin Gilmore; four sisters, Rose Simpson, Marie Palucis, Rita Garde and Joanne Hackinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at the Donora Campus of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. To be socially responsible during this time of the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the new variants, we will continue to require guests to obey social distancing guidelines and personal protection guidelines which include masks within the funeral home. Thank you. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.