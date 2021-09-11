When And Where To Expect Ohio’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year
Fall in Ohio is just magical, isn’t it? A noticeable break from the summer heat, the beauty of fall colors, and an abundance of festive activities to enjoy inspire us to make the most out of the season. Part of planning for a memorable autumn experience in Ohio is knowing exactly what to expect when it comes to fall foliage. Thankfully, with the help of this handy interactive map, we’ve got a good idea of what the next few weeks will hold. Without further delay, here’s everything you should know about Ohio’s 2021 fall foliage report.
