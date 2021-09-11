CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

When And Where To Expect Ohio's Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Fall in Ohio is just magical, isn’t it? A noticeable break from the summer heat, the beauty of fall colors, and an abundance of festive activities to enjoy inspire us to make the most out of the season. Part of planning for a memorable autumn experience in Ohio is knowing exactly what to expect when it comes to fall foliage. Thankfully, with the help of this handy interactive map, we’ve got a good idea of what the next few weeks will hold. Without further delay, here’s everything you should know about Ohio’s 2021 fall foliage report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seDEn_0bsiU81l00
Making the most out of the fall season in Ohio means knowing when and where the fall foliage will peak. Fortunately, we've got a handy resource to share with you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rUWr_0bsiU81l00
Thanks to the interactive map put together by SmokyMountains.com, it's possible to see a week-by-week forecast of fall foliage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQTsj_0bsiU81l00
According to the map, it looks like this year, the week of October 11th will be the prime time for leaf-peeping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U58hX_0bsiU81l00
Of course, no prediction can be 100% accurate, but the folks who generate the map use several factors such as elevation, average daylight exposure, NOAA precipitation forecasts, and historical precipitation to create the best possible estimate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kq0VZ_0bsiU81l00
No two seasons of fall are the same, but there are some factors that are consistent throughout the years. One of them is location. Northern Ohio will experience the fall foliage peak at least a week before southern Ohio will.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o761B_0bsiU81l00
This year, it looks as though the prime colors will have faded by November 1st, so be sure to plan all of your autumn adventures while there's still plenty of time!

What is one of your favorite things about fall in Ohio? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information and details about the 2021 fall foliage prediction, be sure to click here.

