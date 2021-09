The Matrix franchise will return to the big screen with an all-new installement in just three months, and in order to build hype for the upcoming sequel, The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. launched a website called WhatIsTheMatrix.com. When you arrive on the site, you are presented with a choice between the iconic red and blue pill of the original Matrix series. Upon clicking on one, you are greeted by a voice over from one of the film’s stars and brief snippets of film footage. Thanks to a Twitter user we now are able to watch all of the scenes that the website has to offer.

