Jim Jones fought back tears as he stood at the podium during Tuesday’s Mesa Public Schools Governing Board meeting. He was in the process of thanking his wife, Becky, one of more than a dozen of family members and friends in attendance for the meeting where he was being honored. Jones, the first-ever head football coach at Red Mountain High School who led the Mountain Lions to two state championships in 2000-01, received a plaque honoring not only his legacy as a coach but teacher at the school for 22 years.

MESA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO