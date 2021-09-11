California moves to extend, streamline assisted death law
California lawmakers moved Friday to extend and streamline an assisted death law, reducing the time until terminal patients can acquire the fatal drugs. The current minimum 15-day waiting period required between the time patients make separate oral requests for medication would be reduced to 48 hours. The bill would also eliminate a requirement that a patient make a final written attestation within 48 hours of taking the medication.www.kansascity.com
