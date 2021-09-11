David J Herrle – New Kensington

David J Herrle, 71, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born in Pittsburgh, on April 16, 1950, to the late Edward and Rita Schmoltzer Herrle. David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jacqueline; and his brothers, Ken, Don, Ricky and Tom. All services are private, and arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15608. www.rjslater.com.