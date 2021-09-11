CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Westgate mandates proof of COVID vaccination by Oct. 15

By John Katsilometes
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Siegel has told his Westgate team members in clear terms that if he weren’t vaccinated for COVID, someone else would be running the company. Siegel, who has been vaccinated, contracted COVID-19 in July. On Friday, he told his employees they would need to show proof of vaccination to continue working for Westgate. About 2,400 employees in Las Vegas and 10,000 company-wide are required to follow the new directive if they expect to remain with the company.

Comments

Truth B. Told
5d ago

The mandate is an Executive order. Executive orders are for the Executive branch of the government. Not for the private sector. So you don't have to comply.

ADAMantiumBomb
5d ago

They should rename their company to 'Communist Gate' because they definitely don't represent the values of the Western World

