Westgate mandates proof of COVID vaccination by Oct. 15

David Siegel has told his Westgate team members in clear terms that if he weren’t vaccinated for COVID, someone else would be running the company. Siegel, who has been vaccinated, contracted COVID-19 in July. On Friday, he told his employees they would need to show proof of vaccination to continue working for Westgate. About 2,400 employees in Las Vegas and 10,000 company-wide are required to follow the new directive if they expect to remain with the company.