Cities and towns across the Merrimack Valley held 9/11 memorial services on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. In Haverhill, opening ceremonies included a march by Haverhill fire, police and Trinity EMS honor guards. That was followed by the sounding of last alarms at 9:59 and 10:28 a.m. The ceremony also included a reading of the names of all first responders who perished that day.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO