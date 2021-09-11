Albert Filippelli – Monongahela

Albert Filippelli, 97, of Monongahela, passed away at home on Sept 9, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born May 9, 1924, in Hazard/Black Diamond, Monongahela, to the late Alfred and Lena Biagi Filippelli. Albert was a 1942 graduate of Monongahela High School and a lifelong resident of Monongahela. After high school, he started work at the Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Mill in Monessen, where he worked for 50 years, retiring from the coke plant in 1992. Albert was an avid sports fan, especially of youth sports, and enjoyed following many of the youth from a young age through their professional careers. He also followed the Pittsburgh sports teams and was faithful to the Pirates, win or lose. Albert was an avid gardener, supplying family and neighbors with vegetables during the summer. He also enjoyed feeding and watching birds year-round and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles during the winter months. Surviving are his wife, Mary Ruth Sliger Filippelli, with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on Oct. 6, 2021; son, Alfred (Nancy) Filippelli of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Anna Filippelli (Joe Podrosky) of Eighty Four; grandsons, Jason and Matthew Filippelli; granddaughter, Rebecca (Sam) Richardson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred; and sisters, Hilda Pucci, Norma DeRocco, Tosca Dempsey, Olga Rizzuto and Dora Schmalbach. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.