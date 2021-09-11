CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Texas Football: Junior Angilau and Jared Wiley to play vs. Arkansas

By Andrew Miller
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

A telling sign of the injury report being pretty optimistic for No. 15 ranked Texas football came about late this week in media availability from new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas was figured to announce what the injury status for the likes of junior tight end Jared Wiley and junior offensive guard Junior Angilau would be for this weekend’s big matchup on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks on the night of Sep. 11.

hookemheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas TE Jared Wiley available against Rice

The Texas Longhorns will get a key contributor back against the Rice Owls on Saturday with the return of junior tight end Jared Wiley, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday. Wiley played limited snaps in the season opener against Louisiana and then missed the Arkansas game with a...
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Fayetteville, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Arkansas fined after fans rush field following win vs Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following last Saturday’s 40-21 win over Texas. The fans violated the league’s access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004. It states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
fox7austin.com

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian talks about Arkansas game

AUSTIN, Texas - "Their ' Arkansas' hate, as you refer to it for the University of Texas, isn't going to make us play any better or make us play any harder, right, or make us prepare any better, like we need to control what we can control and we need to focus on what we need to focus on," says University of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

Washington football game today: Huskies vs Arkansas State injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Washington football will play Arkansas State at home on Saturday night and here is all of the info you need on injuries, betting, and more. The Washington football program is getting off to one of its worst starts in school history. They lost in embarrassing fashion to the Montana Grizzlies in Week 1 and they didn’t look any better against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 2.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#Longhorns#Cajuns
247Sports

Visit List for Arkansas vs. Texas

We'll be compiling more names throughout the week and leading up to kickoff on Saturday, but here are some of the biggest names we've confirmed thus far.
ARKANSAS STATE
hornsillustrated.com

AP ranks Texas Football No. 15 Before Arkansas 66 Year Rivalry

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas football leaped six positions to No. 15 from both AP and USA TODAY polls. Sarkisian's former team, Alabama (1,571 points) remains No. 1. Only three Big 12 teams are ranked in the Top 25: No. 4 Oklahoma (1374), No. 9 Iowa State (1,045), and No. 15 Texas (683).
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

CFB Week 2: Texas Vs. Arkansas Betting Preview

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson opened at around +2700 to win the Heisman Trophy award. He kept his name in the running after rushing for 103 yards on 20 carries in Week 1. He might be called upon even more this week when Texas goes on the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
ARKANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

Game Recognizes Game: The Saga of Texas vs Arkansas Through the Decades

Legendary Razorback Ken Hatfield shares his thoughts on Texas vs Arkansas. Purely by name, this week in Arkansas football differs from all other weeks just as it did back when Arkansas played in the Southwest Conference. In Arkansas, there have been no “Aggie Weeks” when Arkansas played Texas A&M in...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Wiley plays major role in Arizona's offense

There may not have been a bigger part of Arizona’s offense Saturday night than running back Michael Wiley. Not only did he lead the Wildcats in carries, but he also played a vital role in the passing game as well. “As a player I am always ready for anything,” Wiley...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

146K+
Followers
337K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy