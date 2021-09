The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the AEW All Out PPV event:. AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega (champion) vs. Christian Cage. They started brawling around the ring to kick things off. Omega put a table over Cage on the floor and hit a foot stomp off the apron. The crowd was dead early on. Omega with a back suplex for 2. Omega went for a moonsault off the barricade, but slipped so he hit it instead. Back in the ring, Omega hit a neck breaker for 2. Cage got some offense in. Cage escaped a move and hit a reverse DDT. Cage with a DDT off the middle rope for 2.

