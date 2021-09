West Perry kept things close for much of the night, but Waynesboro scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the ice on a 29-6 win Friday. With an eight-point lead after three quarters, Louis Lindsay rushed for a 24-yard touchdown just a minute into the fourth quarter and followed it up with a 31-yard TD pass to Brody Rhodes less than two minutes later to seal the ‘W’ for the Indians.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO