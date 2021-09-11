Terrell Lewis could bolster Rams pass rush if knee holds up

Justin Fields didn’t just take the field on “Sunday Night Football” in his NFL debut. The first-round rookie was also the only Bears quarterback to score a touchdown against the Rams, capping Chicago’s longest drive of the evening with a read-option run. Now, the question is: What happens next? Andy Dalton was serviceable but unspectacular in the Bears’ 20-point loss to Los Angeles, so is it possible Fields will get the call in Week 2? Could coach Matt Nagy actually turn the keys over to the first-year signal-caller for Chicago’s home opener against the Bengals?

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO