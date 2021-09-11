Reaction To Cam Newton’s Interview About The Patriots Releasing Him

Evan Lazar & John Zannis react to Cam Newton’s tell all interview that he released on his YouTube channel. Newton said that if the Patriots kept him as a backup he would have been a distraction. Cam said: “[My aura] is my gift and my curse,”. “When you bring a Cam Newton to your facility — when you bring a Cam Newton to your franchise — people are interested by mere fact of, ‘Who is he?'” ‘Why does he wear his hair? Why does he talk? Why does he perform? Why does’ — all these questions.”